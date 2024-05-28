EOD Airman fuels local high school’s robotics team

Students who competed in the 2024 FIRST Indiana District Columbus Event pose for a group photo with their first place banners, robots and mentors, Columbus, Indiana, March 17, 2024. This iteration of the competition was the Kokomo High School team’s first win in eight years according to U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rockwood Bullard, 434th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance technician. Bullard served as a mentor for the team during their 2024 season, volunteering over 270 hours over four months. (Courtesy photo by Elliot Budd)

