    EOD Airman fuels local high school’s robotics team [Image 1 of 3]

    EOD Airman fuels local high school’s robotics team

    IN, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    434th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rockwood Bullard, 434th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance technician, modifies a robot while volunteering with the Kokomo High School FIRST Robotics team, Indiana, date unknown. In addition to his military service, Bullard volunteered as a mentor for the team during their 2024 season. (Courtesy photo by Elliot Budd)

