U.S. Airmen carry a dummy from a burning building during the Department of Defense (DoD) Fire Rescue and Survival Course (FRAS), Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana, April 23, 2024. FRAS is a five-day training opportunity for firefighters from across the DoD to learn critical skills such as mayday procedures and bailouts.
|04.25.2024
|06.03.2024 13:33
|8446727
|240425-F-ZV986-2027
|4824x3210
|973.16 KB
|Location:
|GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, US
|1
|0
This work, DoD Fire Rescue and Survival Course: Tenth Edition [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Joshua Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
