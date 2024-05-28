U.S. Airmen carry a dummy from a burning building during the Department of Defense (DoD) Fire Rescue and Survival Course (FRAS), Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana, April 23, 2024. FRAS is a five-day training opportunity for firefighters from across the DoD to learn critical skills such as mayday procedures and bailouts.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2024 Date Posted: 06.03.2024 13:33 Photo ID: 8446727 VIRIN: 240425-F-ZV986-2027 Resolution: 4824x3210 Size: 973.16 KB Location: GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DoD Fire Rescue and Survival Course: Tenth Edition [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Joshua Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.