    DoD Fire Rescue and Survival Course: Tenth Edition [Image 2 of 3]

    DoD Fire Rescue and Survival Course: Tenth Edition

    GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Weaver 

    434th Air Refueling Wing

    A U.S. helps navigate a water hose during the Department of Defense (DoD) Fire Rescue and Survival Course (FRAS), Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana, April 23, 2024. FRAS is a five-day training opportunity for firefighters from across the DoD to learn critical skills such as mayday procedures and bailouts.

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 13:33
    Photo ID: 8446726
    VIRIN: 240425-F-ZV986-2984
    Resolution: 2485x3728
    Size: 857.05 KB
    Location: GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, DoD Fire Rescue and Survival Course: Tenth Edition [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Joshua Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Grissom ARB
    FRAS
    DOD Fire Rescue and Survival Course

