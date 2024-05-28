Tiger Strike 24: Routine Flight Quarters

U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) signal to a CH-53E Super Stallion, assigned to the “White Knights” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), as it lifts off the flight deck during Tiger Strike 24 in the South China Sea, June 2, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysia armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

