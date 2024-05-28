Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tiger Strike 24: Routine Flight Quarters [Image 1 of 3]

    Tiger Strike 24: Routine Flight Quarters

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.02.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Amphibious Squadron 5

    U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) transit the flight deck after removing chocks and chains from a CH-53E Super Stallion, assigned to the “White Knights” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), during Tiger Strike 24 in the South China Sea, June 2, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysia armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 10:42
    Photo ID: 8446127
    VIRIN: 240602-N-JS660-1017
    Resolution: 6969x4646
    Size: 10.65 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    Malaysia
    Partnerships
    Teamwork
    TS24
    TIGERSTRIKE

