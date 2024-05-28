240603-N-CK669-1138 MANAMA, Bahrain (June 3, 2024) Capt. Patrick Murphy, incoming commander of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 50, delivers remarks during a change-of-command ceremony at U.S. Naval Forces Central Command headquarters onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, June 3. DESRON 50 oversees U.S. 5th Fleet’s surface forces operating in the Middle East to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Krucke)
Destroyer Squadron 50 Holds Change of Command Ceremony
