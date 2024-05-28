Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Destroyer Squadron 50 Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    Destroyer Squadron 50 Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    06.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher J Krucke 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    240603-N-CK669-1138 MANAMA, Bahrain (June 3, 2024) Capt. Patrick Murphy, incoming commander of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 50, delivers remarks during a change-of-command ceremony at U.S. Naval Forces Central Command headquarters onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, June 3. DESRON 50 oversees U.S. 5th Fleet’s surface forces operating in the Middle East to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Krucke)

    Bahrain
    change of command
    DESRON 50

