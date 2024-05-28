240603-N-CK669-1131 MANAMA, Bahrain (June 3, 2024) Vice Adm. George Wikoff, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, right, congratulates Capt. Patrick Murphy, incoming commander of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 50, during a change-of-command ceremony at U.S. Naval Forces Central Command headquarters onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, June 3. DESRON 50 oversees U.S. 5th Fleet’s surface forces operating in the Middle East to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Krucke)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2024 Date Posted: 06.03.2024 09:04 Photo ID: 8445998 VIRIN: 240603-N-CK669-1131 Resolution: 5060x3614 Size: 1.38 MB Location: MANAMA, BH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Destroyer Squadron 50 Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Christopher J Krucke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.