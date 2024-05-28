Blue and Gray Division commemorates the 80th anniversary of Operation Overlord

Maj. Gen. Joseph DiNonno, Commanding General, 29th Infantry Division carries a wreath with Mr. Antoine de Bellaigue, mayor, Vierville-sur-Mer, France, during a remembrance ceremony at the National Guard Monument, June 2, 2024, at Dog Green Beach. DiNonno and Bellaigue offered remarks to a large crowd against the beach and a formation of 29th Infantry Division and 75th Ranger Regiment Soldiers. Soldiers assigned to Alpha and Bravo Companies, 116th Infantry Regiment and 2nd Ranger Battalion were part of the first wave of Allied forces to storm Omaha Beach, June 6, 1944. The ceremony concluded with the 29th Infantry Division Band playing the United States National Anthem, French National Anthem and taps.

