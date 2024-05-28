Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue and Gray Division commemorates the 80th anniversary of Operation Overlord [Image 4 of 4]

    Blue and Gray Division commemorates the 80th anniversary of Operation Overlord

    FRANCE

    06.01.2024

    Photo by Matt Lyman 

    Virginia National Guard Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Joseph DiNonno, Commanding General, 29th Infantry Division carries a wreath with Mr. Antoine de Bellaigue, mayor, Vierville-sur-Mer, France, during a remembrance ceremony at the National Guard Monument, June 2, 2024, at Dog Green Beach. DiNonno and Bellaigue offered remarks to a large crowd against the beach and a formation of 29th Infantry Division and 75th Ranger Regiment Soldiers. Soldiers assigned to Alpha and Bravo Companies, 116th Infantry Regiment and 2nd Ranger Battalion were part of the first wave of Allied forces to storm Omaha Beach, June 6, 1944. The ceremony concluded with the 29th Infantry Division Band playing the United States National Anthem, French National Anthem and Taps.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 06:35
    Photo ID: 8445797
    VIRIN: 240602-O-NQ873-6502
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.49 MB
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

