    Blue and Gray Division commemorates the 80th anniversary of Operation Overlord [Image 19 of 22]

    Blue and Gray Division commemorates the 80th anniversary of Operation Overlord

    FRANCE

    06.01.2024

    Photo by Matt Lyman 

    Virginia National Guard Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Joseph Dinonno, Commanding General, 29th Infantry Division and Brig. Gen. Wesley Murray, Deputy Commanding General- Support, 29th Infantry Division and a formation of 29th Infantry Division Soldiers visited the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial (Cimetière américain de Colleville-sur-Mer), June 2, 2024, in Colleville-sur-Mer, France. Murray placed a wreath to honor their brethren who paid the ultimate sacrifice June 6, 1944. Soldiers assigned to A and B Companies 116th Infantry Regiment and 2nd Ranger Battalion were part of the first wave of Allied forces to storm Omaha Beach, June 6, 1944.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 06:00
    Location: FR
    DDay
    DDay80

