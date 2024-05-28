Blue and Gray Division commemorates the 80th anniversary of Operation Overlord

Maj. Gen. Joseph Dinonno, Commanding General, 29th Infantry Division and Brig. Gen. Wesley Murray, Deputy Commanding General- Support, 29th Infantry Division and a formation of 29th Infantry Division Soldiers visited the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial (Cimetière américain de Colleville-sur-Mer), June 2, 2024, in Colleville-sur-Mer, France. Murray placed a wreath to honor their brethren who paid the ultimate sacrifice June 6, 1944. Soldiers assigned to A and B Companies 116th Infantry Regiment and 2nd Ranger Battalion were part of the first wave of Allied forces to storm Omaha Beach, June 6, 1944.

