U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Samuel L. Meyer, the commanding general of Task Force 61/2 (TF 61/2) observes an explosion during exercise EFES 2024 in Izmir, Turkiye, May 30, 2024. Exercise EFES 2024 is an international Combined Joint Live-Fire Exercise focused on increasing force readiness, promoting stability and prosperity in the region, and interoperability between the U.S., Turkey, and a total of 49 allied nations including 11,000 involved military personnel. TF 61/2 is a forward-deployed command element in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet operations in the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command, and is deployed in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to support U.S. allied and partner interests. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Marc Imprevert)

