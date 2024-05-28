Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    International Combined Joint Live-Fire Exercise [Image 6 of 11]

    International Combined Joint Live-Fire Exercise

    IZMIR, TURKEY

    05.30.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Marc Imprevert 

    2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Samuel L. Meyer, the commanding general of Task Force 61/2 (TF 61/2) observes exercise EFES 2024 in Izmir, Turkiye, May 30, 2024. Exercise EFES 2024 is an international Combined Joint Live-Fire Exercise focused on increasing force readiness, promoting stability and prosperity in the region, and interoperability between the U.S., Turkey, and a total of 49 allied nations including 11,000 involved military personnel. TF 61/2 is a forward-deployed command element in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet operations in the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command, and is deployed in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to support U.S. allied and partner interests. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Marc Imprevert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 04:03
    Photo ID: 8445650
    VIRIN: 240530-M-IC428-1076
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.53 MB
    Location: IZMIR, TR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, International Combined Joint Live-Fire Exercise [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Marc Imprevert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Commanding General
    CG
    Task Force 61/2
    EFES
    International Combined Joint Live-Fire Exercise

