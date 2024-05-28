Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    944th Fighter Wing Honors Fallen Comrades with Commemorative Ruck March [Image 22 of 28]

    944th Fighter Wing Honors Fallen Comrades with Commemorative Ruck March

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken 

    944th Fighter Wing

    Members of the 944th Fighter Wing honor fallen comrades during a “Fallen Comrade Ruck,” at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., June 2, 2024. The 944th Top Three organized the event, which saw participants from various squadrons come together, carrying weighted packs or vests for a two-mile trek, starting with a roll call at 5 a.m. Participants also contributed to a food drive, bringing canned goods that were collected at the end of the ruck to be donated to local food banks. This added an element of community service to the commemorative efforts, emphasizing the wing’s commitment to service before self. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2024
    Date Posted: 06.02.2024 17:38
    Photo ID: 8445152
    VIRIN: 240602-F-XK427-1022
    Resolution: 3759x2504
    Size: 4.93 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 944th Fighter Wing Honors Fallen Comrades with Commemorative Ruck March [Image 28 of 28], by TSgt Tyler J. Bolken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    944th Fighter Wing Honors Fallen Comrades with Commemorative Ruck March
    944th Fighter Wing Honors Fallen Comrades with Commemorative Ruck March
    944th Fighter Wing Honors Fallen Comrades with Commemorative Ruck March
    944th Fighter Wing Honors Fallen Comrades with Commemorative Ruck March
    944th Fighter Wing Honors Fallen Comrades with Commemorative Ruck March
    944th Fighter Wing Honors Fallen Comrades with Commemorative Ruck March
    944th Fighter Wing Honors Fallen Comrades with Commemorative Ruck March
    944th Fighter Wing Honors Fallen Comrades with Commemorative Ruck March
    944th Fighter Wing Honors Fallen Comrades with Commemorative Ruck March
    944th Fighter Wing Honors Fallen Comrades with Commemorative Ruck March
    944th Fighter Wing Honors Fallen Comrades with Commemorative Ruck March
    944th Fighter Wing Honors Fallen Comrades with Commemorative Ruck March
    944th Fighter Wing Honors Fallen Comrades with Commemorative Ruck March
    944th Fighter Wing Honors Fallen Comrades with Commemorative Ruck March
    944th Fighter Wing Honors Fallen Comrades with Commemorative Ruck March
    944th Fighter Wing Honors Fallen Comrades with Commemorative Ruck March
    944th Fighter Wing Honors Fallen Comrades with Commemorative Ruck March
    944th Fighter Wing Honors Fallen Comrades with Commemorative Ruck March
    944th Fighter Wing Honors Fallen Comrades with Commemorative Ruck March
    944th Fighter Wing Honors Fallen Comrades with Commemorative Ruck March
    944th Fighter Wing Honors Fallen Comrades with Commemorative Ruck March
    944th Fighter Wing Honors Fallen Comrades with Commemorative Ruck March
    944th Fighter Wing Honors Fallen Comrades with Commemorative Ruck March
    944th Fighter Wing Honors Fallen Comrades with Commemorative Ruck March
    944th Fighter Wing Honors Fallen Comrades with Commemorative Ruck March
    944th Fighter Wing Honors Fallen Comrades with Commemorative Ruck March
    944th Fighter Wing Honors Fallen Comrades with Commemorative Ruck March
    944th Fighter Wing Honors Fallen Comrades with Commemorative Ruck March

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    944th Fighter Wing Honors Fallen Comrades with Commemorative Ruck March

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ruck March
    Memorial Day
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Tyler J. Bolken
    944th Fighter Wing
    10th Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT