944th Fighter Wing Honors Fallen Comrades with Commemorative Ruck March

Members of the 944th Fighter Wing honor fallen comrades during a “Fallen Comrade Ruck,” at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., June 2, 2024. The 944th Top Three organized the event, which saw participants from various squadrons come together, carrying weighted packs or vests for a two-mile trek, starting with a roll call at 5 a.m. Participants also contributed to a food drive, bringing canned goods that were collected at the end of the ruck to be donated to local food banks. This added an element of community service to the commemorative efforts, emphasizing the wing’s commitment to service before self. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)

