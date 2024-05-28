104th Fighter celebrates Chief retirement

The 104th Fighter Wing celebrated Chief Master Sgt. Matthew Chapman, 104th Civil Engineer Squadron Senior Enlisted Leader, during his retirement ceremony, June 1, 2024, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. Chapman retired after 24 years of dedicated military service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Jay Hewitt)

