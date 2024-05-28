Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    104th Fighter celebrates Chief retirement [Image 1 of 6]

    104th Fighter celebrates Chief retirement

    MA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2024

    Photo by Jerry Hewitt 

    104th Fighter Wing

    The 104th Fighter Wing celebrated Chief Master Sgt. Matthew Chapman, 104th Civil Engineer Squadron Senior Enlisted Leader, during his retirement ceremony, June 1, 2024, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. Chapman retired after 24 years of dedicated military service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Jay Hewitt)

