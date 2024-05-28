Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    D-DAY 80 [Image 5 of 5]

    D-DAY 80

    NORMANDY, FRANCE

    06.01.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Paul Won 

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    Multinational civilians look at photographs taken during Operation Overlord in Normandy, France, June 2, 2024 while touring Omaha Beach with members of the 75th Ranger Regiment. This year marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Paul Won)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.02.2024 14:35
    Photo ID: 8444905
    VIRIN: 240602-A-YP145-1004
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 2.61 MB
    Location: NORMANDY, FR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D-DAY 80 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Paul Won, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    D-DAY 80
    D-DAY 80
    D-DAY 80
    D-DAY 80
    D-DAY 80

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Normandy
    75th Ranger Regiment
    Operation Overlord
    Rangers Lead the Way

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT