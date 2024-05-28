Multinational civilians look at photographs taken during Operation Overlord in Normandy, France, June 2, 2024 while touring Omaha Beach with members of the 75th Ranger Regiment. This year marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Paul Won)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2024 14:35
|Photo ID:
|8444905
|VIRIN:
|240602-A-YP145-1004
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|NORMANDY, FR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, D-DAY 80 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Paul Won, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT