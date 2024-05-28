Multinational civilians look at photographs taken during Operation Overlord in Normandy, France, June 2, 2024 while touring Omaha Beach with members of the 75th Ranger Regiment. This year marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Paul Won)

Date Taken: 06.01.2024 Location: NORMANDY, FR