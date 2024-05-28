Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D-DAY 80 [Image 4 of 5]

    D-DAY 80

    NORMANDY, FRANCE

    06.01.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Paul Won 

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    U.S. services members and multinational civilians, pose for a photo in Normandy, France, June 2, 2024. This year marks the 80th anniversary of Operation Overlord. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Paul Won)

    Normandy
    75th Ranger Regiment
    Operation Overlord
    Rangers Lead the Way

