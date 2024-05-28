101st Troop Command bids farewell

Soldiers assigned to the 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, and U.S. Army Maj. Noelia Roldán, logistics officer of the 101st Troop Command, pose for a photo at her farewell reunion at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, June 2, 2024. Roldán was accepted to the Air Command and Staff College in Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, where she will enhance her leadership skills to further her military education and career. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jose Diaz-Ramos)

