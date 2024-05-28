Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st Troop Command bids farewell [Image 1 of 6]

    101st Troop Command bids farewell

    FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO

    06.02.2024

    Photo by Spc. Jose Diaz-Ramos 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Leadership of the 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, and U.S. Army Maj. Noelia Roldán, logistics officer of the 101st Troop Command, pose for a photo at her farewell reunion at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, June 2, 2024. Roldán was accepted to the Air Command and Staff College in Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, where she will enhance her leadership skills to further her military education and career. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jose Diaz-Ramos)

    Puerto Rico Army National Guard
    Leadership
    101st Troop Command

