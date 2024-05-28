29th Infantry Division and 75th Ranger Regiment paid its respects to those who gave up their lives on Omaha Beach during D-Day by laying wreaths on the 29th Infantry Division Monument on 2 June 2024, Omaha Beach, France.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2024 09:34
|Photo ID:
|8444507
|VIRIN:
|240602-A-OM679-4964
|Resolution:
|6158x4105
|Size:
|12.44 MB
|Location:
|NORMANDY, FR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 29th Infantry Division Memorial [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Benjamin Purcey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT