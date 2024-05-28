Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    29th Infantry Division Memorial

    29th Infantry Division Memorial

    NORMANDY, FRANCE

    06.01.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Benjamin Purcey 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    29th Infantry Division and 75th Ranger Regiment paid its respects to those who gave up their lives on Omaha Beach during D-Day by laying wreaths on the 29th Infantry Division Monument on 2 June 2024, Omaha Beach, France.

