29th Infantry Division Memorial

29th Infantry Division and 75th Ranger Regiment paid its respects to those who gave up their lives on Omaha Beach during D-Day by laying wreaths on the 29th Infantry Division Monument on 2 June 2024, Omaha Beach, France.

