    CDRUSINDOPACOM attends Shangri-la Dialogue [Image 1 of 2]

    SHANGRI-LA, SINGAPORE

    06.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, center, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks with Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan, right, Singapore Minister of Foreign Affairs, and U.S. Ambassador to Singapore Jonathan Kaplan, left, at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, June 2, 2024. The Shangri-La Dialogue, hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, is a defense summit focused on the Asia-Pacific region where ministers and representatives gather to discuss pressing security challenges and engage in bilateral talks. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Asia-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2024
    Date Posted: 06.02.2024 03:22
    Location: SHANGRI-LA, SG
    This work, CDRUSINDOPACOM attends Shangri-la Dialogue [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Singapore
    Partnership
    Shangri-la
    USINDOPACOM

