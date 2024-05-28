27th IBCT participates in exercise African Lion in Morocco

U.S. Army Capt. Zachary Rowland, a field artillery officer assigned to Detachment 1, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 258th Field Artillery, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New York Army National Guard, relays commands to U.S. forces via radio during a U.S.-Moroccan joint, combined live fire exercise during exercise African Lion in Tantan, Morocco, May 27, 2024. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia, with over 9,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Avery Schneider)

