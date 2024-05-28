27th IBCT participates in exercise African Lion in Morocco

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New York Army National Guard, stand together and display the brigade’s colors outside the Cap Draa Observatory during exercise African Lion in Tantan, Morocco, May 27, 2024. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia, with over 9,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Avery Schneider)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2024 16:22
|Photo ID:
|8444242
|VIRIN:
|240527-Z-HB296-1251
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.44 MB
|Location:
|TANTAN, MA
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
