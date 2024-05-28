Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    27th IBCT participates in exercise African Lion in Morocco [Image 3 of 3]

    27th IBCT participates in exercise African Lion in Morocco

    TANTAN, MOROCCO

    05.27.2024

    Photo by Avery Schneider 

    New York National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New York Army National Guard, stand together and display the brigade’s colors outside the Cap Draa Observatory during exercise African Lion in Tantan, Morocco, May 27, 2024. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia, with over 9,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Avery Schneider)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.01.2024 16:22
    Photo ID: 8444242
    VIRIN: 240527-Z-HB296-1251
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.44 MB
    Location: TANTAN, MA
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 27th IBCT participates in exercise African Lion in Morocco [Image 3 of 3], by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    27th IBCT participates in exercise African Lion in Morocco
    27th IBCT participates in exercise African Lion in Morocco
    27th IBCT participates in exercise African Lion in Morocco

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Partnership
    nationalguard
    NYNG
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether
    27IBCT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT