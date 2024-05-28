Director of Operations promoted to Colonel

Kentucky Army National Guard Col. John Harvey was promoted during a ceremony in front of his family, friends, and colleagues inside the Wellman Auditorium at the Boone National Guard Center on May 24, 2024.

