    Director of Operations promoted to Colonel [Image 4 of 4]

    Director of Operations promoted to Colonel

    FRANKFORT, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Destini Keene 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    Kentucky Army National Guard Col. John Harvey was promoted during a ceremony in front of his family, friends, and colleagues inside the Wellman Auditorium at the Boone National Guard Center on May 24, 2024.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.01.2024 15:51
    Location: FRANKFORT, KY, US
