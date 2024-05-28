Director of Operations promoted to Colonel

Kentucky Army National Guard Col. John Harvey was promoted during a ceremony in front of his family, friends, and colleagues inside the Wellman Auditorium at the Boone National Guard Center on May 24, 2024.



The ceremony highlighted the remarkable career and achievements of Harvey, showcasing his dedication and commitment to service.



His career is marked by a series of significant accomplishments and diverse roles. He has successfully graduated from the Air War College, served as the director of the G3 office, and now celebrates his promotion to colonel.



Army Maj. Gen. Hal Lamberton, Kentucky adjutant general, shared his remarks with the room full of family and friends attending in support of Harvey.



“I'm proud that we have focused, determined soldiers like Col. John Harvey in our formation,” said Lamberton. “We're a better organization that because of it, and because of John's duty position in particular, he's going to impact not only a lot of the soldiers and airmen and civilians who are part of the Kentucky National Guard, but the entire organization which is spread out across the entire commonwealth.”



Harvey expressed gratitude to the many individuals who have mentored him throughout his 28 years of service. Reflecting on the guidance he received, he shared a part of it with the audience.



“Any success I may have had along the way is attributable to incredible guidance from great leaders, said Harvey. “I want to share a couple of those gems. First: ‘Always love your current job best.’ This has been my mantra from the beginning.”



One of the highlights of Harvey's career has been his transition to the G3 (operations) office. He credits this experience as a pivotal moment, significantly shaping his professional journey. Alongside his National Guard family, Harvey's wife and three children have been steadfast supporters throughout his career. He was thrilled to have all his supporters in the same room.,



“My favorite part about this day is getting to introduce my family to those who I get to call ‘the National Guard family,’” said Harvey.



Harvey emphasized the importance of mentorship and the lasting impact of seemingly small conversations.



“You often don’t understand the impact a conversation has, but for those of us listening and wanting to learn, a few key words can shape who we are and how we lead,” he said.



As the new full bird colonel steps into his new role, the Kentucky Army National Guard looks forward to the continued positive impact of his leadership on the organization and its members across the commonwealth.

