USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts ship tour for Dr. Mike Gervais and the Finding Mastery team

240531-N-AT887-2118 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 31, 2024) Vitor Belfort, Brazilian boxer and retired mixed martial arts fighter, left, joins Dr. Mike Gervais, psychologist and best-selling author, right, during a presentation from the Finding Mastery team in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, May 31. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kevin Steffanson)

