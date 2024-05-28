240531-N-AT887-2118 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 31, 2024) Vitor Belfort, Brazilian boxer and retired mixed martial arts fighter, left, joins Dr. Mike Gervais, psychologist and best-selling author, right, during a presentation from the Finding Mastery team in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, May 31. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kevin Steffanson)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2024 09:55
|Photo ID:
|8443964
|VIRIN:
|240531-N-AT887-2118
|Resolution:
|6461x4615
|Size:
|1004.38 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts ship tour for Dr. Mike Gervais and the Finding Mastery team [Image 3 of 3], by SN Kevin Steffanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT