    Eager Lion 2024 CALFEX [Image 12 of 12]

    Eager Lion 2024 CALFEX

    JORDAN

    05.23.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Task Force Spartan

    Jordanian, U.S., U.K., and Italian service members maneuver tactically, neutralizing simulated enemy combatants as they approach their objective during the combined arms live fire exercise, celebrating the successful conclusion of Eager Lion 2024 in Jordan, May 23, 2024. Eager Lion 2024 is a multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (Courtesy photo provided by Jordanian Armed Forces Military Media)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 06.01.2024 09:49
    Photo ID: 8443960
    VIRIN: 240523-O-RP049-4112
    Resolution: 1600x1003
    Size: 589.97 KB
    Location: JO
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eager Lion 2024 CALFEX [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    EagerLion24
    EL24
    Eager Lion 2024

