Jordanian, U.S., U.K., and Italian service members maneuver tactically, neutralizing simulated enemy combatants as they approach their objective during the combined arms live fire exercise, celebrating the successful conclusion of Eager Lion 2024 in Jordan, May 23, 2024. Eager Lion 2024 is a multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (Courtesy photo provided by Jordanian Armed Forces Military Media)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2024 Date Posted: 06.01.2024 09:49 Photo ID: 8443958 VIRIN: 240523-O-RP049-4111 Resolution: 1600x1064 Size: 612.56 KB Location: JO Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eager Lion 2024 CALFEX [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.