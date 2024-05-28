Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PMRF Prepares to Return to Traditional Name of Waiapua`a [Image 1 of 3]

    PMRF Prepares to Return to Traditional Name of Waiapua`a

    KEKAHA, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bodie Estep 

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    240529-N-LZ409-1011 KEKAHA, Hawaii (May 29, 2024) Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, install the Waiapua'a Bay sign in preperation for the E ho‘i ana i Waiapua‘a Bay, or Returning to the Historical Origin of Waiapua‘a Bay event at the entrance of Waiapua‘a Bay at PMRF. Waiapua'a is the oldest recorded known name for the bay at PMRF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

    This work, PMRF Prepares to Return to Traditional Name of Waiapua`a [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Bodie Estep, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Culture
    Navy
    Hawaii
    Native
    PMRF

