240529-N-LZ409-1013 KEKAHA, Hawaii (May 29, 2024) Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, personnel install the temporary Major's Bay sign in preparation for the E ho‘i ana i Waiapua‘a Bay, or Returning to the Historical Origin of Waiapua‘a Bay event at the entrance of Waiapua‘a Bay at PMRF. Waiapua'a is the oldest recorded known name for the bay at PMRF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2024 Date Posted: 05.31.2024 21:58 Photo ID: 8443655 VIRIN: 240529-N-LZ409-1040 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.39 MB Location: KEKAHA, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PMRF Prepares to Return to Traditional Name of Waiapua`a [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Bodie Estep, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.