    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro holds a change of command ceremony

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro holds a change of command ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Vice Adm. Andrew J. Tiongson (left), Commander, U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area, presents Capt. Rula Deisher with a Meritorious Service Medal for her time as commanding officer of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) during the cutter’s change of command ceremony in San Diego, May 30, 2024. Tiongson presided over the ceremony in which Capt. James O’Mara relieved Deisher as Munro’s commanding officer. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ensign Samika Lewis.

