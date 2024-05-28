Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro holds a change of command ceremony [Image 9 of 10]

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro holds a change of command ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro’s (WMSL 755) crewmembers file in during the Munro’s change of command ceremony on May 30, 2024. Vice Adm. Andrew J. Tiongson, Commander, U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area, presided over the ceremony in which Capt. James O’Mara relieved Capt. Rula Deisher as Munro’s commanding officer. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ensign Samika Lewis.

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 16:12
    Photo ID: 8443089
    VIRIN: 240530-G-G0200-1009
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.16 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Hometown: ALAMEDA, CA, US
    GALLERY

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro holds a change of command ceremony
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro holds a change of command ceremony
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro holds a change of command ceremony
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro holds a change of command ceremony
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro holds a change of command ceremony
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro holds a change of command ceremony
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro holds a change of command ceremony
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro holds a change of command ceremony
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro holds a change of command ceremony
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro holds a change of command ceremony

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro holds a change of command ceremony

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard
    Coast Guard Cutter
    Change of Command
    Coast Guard Cutter Munro
    Munro

