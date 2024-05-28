U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro holds a change of command ceremony

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro’s (WMSL 755) crewmembers file in during the Munro’s change of command ceremony on May 30, 2024. Vice Adm. Andrew J. Tiongson, Commander, U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area, presided over the ceremony in which Capt. James O’Mara relieved Capt. Rula Deisher as Munro’s commanding officer. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ensign Samika Lewis.
05.30.2024
05.31.2024
|8443089
|240530-G-G0200-1009
|5472x3648
|4.16 MB
SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|ALAMEDA, CA, US
|1
|0
