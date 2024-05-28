Dam inspections play a key role in the USACE dam safety program. USACE engineers and operations staff conduct annual inspections and more thorough evaluations every five years. These in-depth inspections often involve closely examining dam structures, such as gates, using ropes for access, such as this recent inspection at Fort Gibson Lake in eastern Oklahoma.
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 09:58
|Photo ID:
|8442173
|VIRIN:
|240205-A-MW145-1003
|Resolution:
|3108x4908
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|OK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National Dam Safety Day – balancing safety and benefits in water infrastructure [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
National Dam Safety Day – balancing safety and benefits in water infrastructure
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT