National Dam Safety Day – balancing safety and benefits in water infrastructure

Dam inspections play a key role in the USACE dam safety program. USACE engineers and operations staff conduct annual inspections and more thorough evaluations every five years. These in-depth inspections often involve closely examining dam structures, such as gates, using ropes for access, such as this recent inspection at Fort Gibson Lake in eastern Oklahoma.

