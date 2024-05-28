Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Dam Safety Day – balancing safety and benefits in water infrastructure [Image 2 of 2]

    National Dam Safety Day – balancing safety and benefits in water infrastructure

    OK, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Dam inspections play a key role in the USACE dam safety program. USACE engineers and operations staff conduct annual inspections and more thorough evaluations every five years. These in-depth inspections often involve closely examining dam structures, such as gates, using ropes for access, such as this recent inspection at Fort Gibson Lake in eastern Oklahoma.

