The 621st CRW honors fallen Air Advisors during 12th annual memorial

The family of U.S. Air Force Maj. William Downs attends the 12th Annual Air Advisor memorial ceremony May 23, 2024, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. Maj. William Downs died in a helicopter crash in 2015 while serving in Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

