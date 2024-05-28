Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 621st CRW honors fallen Air Advisors during 12th annual memorial [Image 3 of 3]

    The 621st CRW honors fallen Air Advisors during 12th annual memorial

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    The family of U.S. Air Force Maj. William Downs embrace in front of a plaque bearing his name May 23, 2024, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. The Combat Aerial Advisors, U.S. Air Force Maj. William Downs and Maj. Mark Todd, were killed in a helicopter crash in 2015 while serving in Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 09:55
    Photo ID: 8442170
    VIRIN: 240523-F-SZ127-1131
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 621st CRW honors fallen Air Advisors during 12th annual memorial [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Malissa Lott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The 621st CRW honors fallen Air Advisors during 12th annual memorial
    The 621st CRW honors fallen Air Advisors during 12th annual memorial
    The 621st CRW honors fallen Air Advisors during 12th annual memorial

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The 621st CRW honors fallen Air Advisors during 12th annual memorial

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Memorial
    Air Advisors
    CRW
    JBMDL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT