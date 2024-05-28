The family of U.S. Air Force Maj. William Downs embrace in front of a plaque bearing his name May 23, 2024, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. The Combat Aerial Advisors, U.S. Air Force Maj. William Downs and Maj. Mark Todd, were killed in a helicopter crash in 2015 while serving in Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 09:55
|Photo ID:
|8442170
|VIRIN:
|240523-F-SZ127-1131
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 621st CRW honors fallen Air Advisors during 12th annual memorial [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Malissa Lott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The 621st CRW honors fallen Air Advisors during 12th annual memorial
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT