The family of U.S. Air Force Maj. William Downs embrace in front of a plaque bearing his name May 23, 2024, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. The Combat Aerial Advisors, U.S. Air Force Maj. William Downs and Maj. Mark Todd, were killed in a helicopter crash in 2015 while serving in Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2024 Date Posted: 05.31.2024 09:55 Photo ID: 8442170 VIRIN: 240523-F-SZ127-1131 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.11 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 621st CRW honors fallen Air Advisors during 12th annual memorial [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Malissa Lott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.