SECDEF Austin Visit to Singapore

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Singaporean Minister of Defense Dr. Ng Eng Hen applaud at the signing of a memorandum of understanding by Doug Beck, Director, Defense Innovation Unit and Tan Peng Yam, Chief Defence Scientist, Singapore Ministry of Defence in Singapore, May 31, 2024. Austin is attending the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, will meet with regional counterparts, and deliver plenary remarks highlighting a new convergence of likeminded Indo-Pacific partners who share a vision for a free and open region. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

