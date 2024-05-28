Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECDEF Austin Visit to Singapore [Image 15 of 16]

    SECDEF Austin Visit to Singapore

    SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Chad McNeeley   

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Singaporean Minister of Defense Dr. Ng Eng Hen applaud at the signing of a memorandum of understanding by Doug Beck, Director, Defense Innovation Unit and Tan Peng Yam, Chief Defence Scientist, Singapore Ministry of Defence in Singapore, May 31, 2024. Austin is attending the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, will meet with regional counterparts, and deliver plenary remarks highlighting a new convergence of likeminded Indo-Pacific partners who share a vision for a free and open region. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 06:48
    Photo ID: 8441848
    VIRIN: 240531-D-TT977-1518
    Resolution: 7260x4840
    Size: 28.84 MB
    Location: SINGAPORE, SG
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF Austin Visit to Singapore [Image 16 of 16], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Singapore
    Shangri-La Dialogue
    Wong
    Ng Eng Hen
    INDOPACOM
    secdefaustin

