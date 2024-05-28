U.S. ArmybLt. Col. Gary Flowers, commander of 2nd Battalion, 30th Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain Division, collaborates with Finnish and Norwegian armies during a mission brief near near Sodankyla, Finland, May 22, 2024.

The soldiers are particpating in the DEFENDER exercise series, whose intent is to increases the scale, capability, and interoperability between USAREUR-AF, the Joint Force, Allied and partner nation forces in Europe.



DEFENDER is the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, and is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted exercise that consists of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD’s Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

