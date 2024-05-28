Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mission Brief [Image 1 of 2]

    Mission Brief

    FINLAND

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nina Ramon 

    206th Broadcast Operations Detachment

    U.S. ArmybLt. Col. Gary Flowers, commander of 2nd Battalion, 30th Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain Division, collaborates with Finnish and Norwegian armies during a mission brief near near Sodankyla, Finland, May 22, 2024.
    The soldiers are particpating in the DEFENDER exercise series, whose intent is to increases the scale, capability, and interoperability between USAREUR-AF, the Joint Force, Allied and partner nation forces in Europe.

    DEFENDER is the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, and is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted exercise that consists of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD’s Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 06:32
    Photo ID: 8441843
    VIRIN: 240522-A-QD197-1006
    Resolution: 3360x2240
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: FI
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mission Brief [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Nina Ramon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mission Brief
    Mission Brief

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain
    Finland
    allied partnerships
    DefenderEurope
    ImmediateResponse
    Defender24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT