    USS Tripoli Awards Ceremony [Image 9 of 10]

    USS Tripoli Awards Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Olivia Rucker 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Capt. Gary A. Harrington II, the commanding officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), left, awards Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Maria Cajaresgarcia, from Cali, Colombia, with a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal in the Pacific Ocean, May 29, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olivia Rucker)

