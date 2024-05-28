USS Tripoli Awards Ceremony

Capt. Gary A. Harrington II, the commanding officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), left, awards Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Robert Bamford, from San Diego, with a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal in the Pacific Ocean, May 29, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olivia Rucker)

