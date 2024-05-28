Communication team demonstration at African Lion 24

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Dustin Warren, the 302nd Communications Flight noncommissioned officer in charge of ground radio, demonstrates how to use a multiband networking manpack radio during exercise African Lion 2024 (AL24) on Kenitra Air Base, Morocco, May 26, 2024. AL24 marks the 20th anniversary of the U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

