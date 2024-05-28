Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Communication team demonstration at African Lion 24 [Image 5 of 7]

    Communication team demonstration at African Lion 24

    KENITRA (EX PORT LYAUTEY), MOROCCO

    05.26.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jenna Bond 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    Airmen assigned to the 302nd Communications Flight and 53rd Network Operations Squadron pose for a group photo during exercise African Lion 2024 (AL24) on Kenitra Air Base, Morocco, May 26, 2024. AL24 marks the 20th anniversary of the U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 06:25
    VIRIN: 240526-F-MO337-1061
    Location: KENITRA (EX PORT LYAUTEY), MA
    Communications
    Comm
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether
    Starlink
    AL24

