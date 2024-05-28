Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airlifter Of The Week: A1C Ashley Harp [Image 3 of 3]

    Airlifter Of The Week: A1C Ashley Harp

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.30.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ashley Harp, 86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Warrior Medicine Clinic technician, displays her coin as Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 30, 2024. Harp received Airlifter of the Week for her achievements and contributions to her unit and Ramstein AB, including medical support coverage for the Kaiserslautern High School where she initiated treatment for 8 student athletes to ensure a safe event for over 100 attendees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)

