Airlifter Of The Week: A1C Ashley Harp

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ashley Harp, 86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Warrior Medicine Clinic technician, displays her coin as Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 30, 2024. Harp received Airlifter of the Week for her achievements and contributions to her unit and Ramstein AB, including medical support coverage for the Kaiserslautern High School where she initiated treatment for 8 student athletes to ensure a safe event for over 100 attendees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)

