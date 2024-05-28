U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Louis J. Ludwig, 86th AW command chief, right, recognizes Airman 1st Class Ashley Harp, 86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Warrior Medicine Clinic technician, middle, as Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 30, 2024. Harp was recognized as the Airlifter of the Week for her achievements and contributions to her unit and Ramstein AB, including reviewing and approving timecards for 35 members to ensure work hours are captured monthly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2024 Date Posted: 05.31.2024 05:28 Photo ID: 8441753 VIRIN: 240530-F-OS112-1003 Resolution: 3175x2556 Size: 808.85 KB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airlifter Of The Week: A1C Ashley Harp [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Olivia Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.