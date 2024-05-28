Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets visit JBER Cadet Leadership Challenge camp

Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets from Dimond, Bartlett, Service, East, Colony and the Bethel Regional high schools complete the Leadership Reaction Course on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 29, 2024. The LRC is a key training event of the Junior ROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge camp, designed to develop leadership skills, teamwork, and military discipline among cadets. Alaska Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion personnel served as safety observers and mentors, providing guidance, ensuring safety, and sharing their expertise to enhance the cadets’ training experience. (Alaska National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)

